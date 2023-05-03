Annoyed Shah Rukh Khan pushes fan away at Mumbai airport after he tries to click a selfie | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan pushes fan away

Shah Rukh Khan, who was in Kashmir for the shooting for his upcoming film 'Dunki' returned to Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar was filming alongside Taapsee Pannu for Rajkumar Hirani's film and the cast had jetted off to Sonamarg to complete a schedule of the film. Now, as he arrived in Mumbai after wrapping up his portion of the shoot, SRK was mobbed by the fans as he made his way out of the airport, seemingly pushing a fan away as he tried to approach him for a selfie.

A video shared online shows Shah Rukh exiting the airport with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, surrounded by a group of security personnel, wearing an all-black ensemble. As a fan approached him with his phone for a selfie, Shah Rukh blocked his hand and pushed him from coming near. His bodyguard shooed him away as well. In the video, we can hear fans screaming Shah Rukh Khan's name as he walks towards his car.

The episode did not go well with SRK's fans. A netizen commented, "Fan is a airport staff he has nt even touch him n Shahrukh insulted him so badly this shows celebs real face all r full of attitude n fake people." Another wrote, "Don't forget SRK hum fans ki wajah say aaj tum yaha tak ho warna hahahahaha." A third comment read, "Sorry to say but you can't judge anyone like this agar usne esa Kiya to jarur uski koi majburi Rahi hogi agar humko bhi koi hamari personal life me disturb kare to hume jahir he thoda gussa hume bhi ayega khas kar tab jab hum family ke sath ho uski vajah thoda mind upset ho jata he aur kuch bhi kar sakte he but anyways sharuk is very humble person."

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have collaborated for the first time, and their fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch what they bring to screen. The film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film revolved around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie, which also featured a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films. Next, he has director Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

