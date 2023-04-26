Jawan Leaked Clips: Delhi HC orders media platforms to delete copyright content of Shah Rukh Khan starrer!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Jawaan Leaked Clips: Delhi HC orders media platforms to delete copyright content of Shah Rukh Khan starrer!

Following the release of clips from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film "Jawan," the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered social networking sites and numerous other platforms to take down the pirated content and stop its distribution. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, had submitted a petition in the Delhi High Court on the matter.

Delhi HC rules in favour of Jawaan

A Delhi High Court panel led by Justice C Hari Shankar directed YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit to take steps to stop the distribution of Jawan's protected content. It also ordered a number of internet service providers to block access to websites that offered movie material for viewing or downloading.

The bench further voiced concern that such unauthorised distribution of leaked video clips and images could jeopardise the film's advertising and that similar acts of piracy may occur when the film is released in theatres. It went on to say that the leaked video clips reveal the actors' looks as well as the music, which are generally revealed at key periods as part of a film's carefully planned marketing strategy.

According to the petitioner, two snippets from the film were shared on social media, one of which featured Shah Rukh Khan in a battle scene and the other in a dancing sequence.

About Jawaan

Shah Rukh has teamed up for the first time with Atlee. The first look was released last year and it doubled the excitement amongst the audience. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 2.

