Shaadi Vanity: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her engagement ring and manicured nails

Image Source : TWITTER/@MSKAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal

'Singham’ actress Kajal Aggarwal, who's all set to tie the knot with interior designer Gautam Kitchlu, gave fans a sneak peek of her 'shaadi vanity' as she flaunted her huge engagement diamond ring on Instagram. She took to Instagram stories to share a new video of herself showing off her sparkling ring. In the video, she can be seen wiggling her fingers and then flashing a thumbs up sign.

From the video, the actress also seems to be showing off her freshly manicured nails.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her engagement ring

Earlier this month, Kajal had informed about her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu with an 'I said yes' post on her Instagram handle. The wedding is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

In her 'shaadi announcement' post, Kajal had written, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

“I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

