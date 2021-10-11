If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Netizens share memes with Bollywood twist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN95 Netizens share Bollywood twist memes on Squid Game

Netflix original series Squid Game mania is not ready to die anytime soon. The South Korean series is already on the way to become the most-watched TV series in Netflix history. Netizens can't stop talking about Squid Game, that released on the 17th of last month. From Tik Tok to funny memes, the show is unstoppable. It is expected to achieve a record high by surpassing the British drama 'Bridgeton,' the French drama 'Lupin,' which had Netflix's best record, in viewing hours (at least more than two minutes) and the number of viewers.

Other than viewers' favourite scenes from the South Korean survival drama, netizens have also been sharing funny memes on social media with a Bollywood twist. On Monday, actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video with social media influencer Kusha Kapila and said, "If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same."

On the other hand, netizens also picked out scenes from Bollywood films and web series and compared the characters and situations of Squid Games. Check out some hilarious memes here-

Squid Game also stars Delhi-born, South Korea-based Anupam Tripathi. He plays a Pakistani migrant, Ali Abdul, in the Netflix original. Tripathi's character is one of the hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games. "We felt that it will be received well, but when it became a phenomenon and sensation, it was not expected – I was not prepared," Tripathi told 'Variety'.