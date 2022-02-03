Sara Ali Khan's response to question on her 'bad' shayari will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan gave a funny response to a netizen who asked 'why is your shayari so bad?'

Highlights Sara Ali Khan did an 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram from the set recently

She has finished filming of her upcoming movie opposite Vicky Kaushal

Her last movie was Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush, which is streaming on OTT

Sara Ali Khan keeps her 39 million strong Insta fam entertained with 'Sara ki shayari'. In the captions to her post, the Atrangi Re actress uses rhymes and it has become a sort of a ritual for her to put funny couplets with her picture posts. Fans love to see this candid side of hers and this way, she even brings forth her fun side, which is quite different from what we see in the movies.

From the set on Thursday, Sara did an Ask Me Anything session for the fans. One of the questions addressing her was, "Why are your shayris so bad (sic)?” Sara gave an interesting response to the question.

She wrote another shayari in response to this, which read, "So I drive positive people like you mad, And because rude judgments don’t make me sad, And I am who I am in spite efforts of mom and dad, As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had, And not to mention after that I feel glad, I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad… (sic).”

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. She starred opposite Dhanush and the movie also featured Akshay Kumar in a cameo role. It premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The Kedarnath actress also began filming for her untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and the unit has also wrapped up its shoot. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, the movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film went on floors in December in Indore.

"It is based in MP, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I have had a social message," the film's director had told PTI. Laxman further said that he was keen to explore a fresh pairing for his new project.

"I always wanted to work with Vicky. He is such a fantastic performer. I am a fan of his. Sara has something in her and for this film she is apt, she will kill it. It is a fresh pairing and they will create magic," he had said.