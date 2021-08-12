Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash is all about pink balloons, club soda, and group pictures; see inside pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday today (August 12). The actress is being showered with lots of love from her fans and friends. Sara rang in her birthday with best friends, Jehan Handa, Ahilya Mehta and brother, Ibrahim. To mark the day special, her friends planned a pink theme birthday party for the actress. Pictures from the bash were shared by her friends on social media.

Indeed, the pictures scream lots of fun. There are pink balloons with Sara Ali Khan's initials, drinks counter with club soda, and photography sessions.

Take a look:

Many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Manish Malhotra also wished the actress on her special day.

Recently, Sara's 'Namaste Darshako' video went viral on the internet. Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak."

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and two half-brothers, Taimur and Jehangir, the sons of Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the professional front, Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018). She went on to feature in movies like-- Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Upcoming next is Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.