Sara Ali Khan’s pool photos from Sri Lanka vacation are here to set the temperature soaring

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan’s pool photos from Sri Lanka vacation

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to leave her fans drooling over her scintillating looks. After mesmerizing the audience with her spectacular performance at her first IIFA awards over the weekend, the diva has shared photos from her Sri Lankan vacation on Instagram. Enjoying her time in the pool and drinking coconut water, the Simmba actress is making the most of her time during the stay at the beautiful island.

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with photos in which she is seen taking a dip into the pool and wrote, “Lady in Lanka.” The pictures definitely left her fans’ jaws touch the ground. Flaunting a multicolored bikini, Sara is seen relaxing and taking in the beautiful view. In another picture, the actress is seen wearing a neon green jacket and enjoying the rain in Sri Lanka.

Sara Ali Khan’s Sri Lanka Vacation Photos-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's vacation pictures will leave you wanting for more

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's pool pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's vacation pictures from Sri Lanka

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan chills in Sri Lanka and her pictures are worth staring at

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan enjoys coconut water and rain in Sri Lanka

With just two films, Sara Ali Khan has earned a huge fan base for herself on social media. The actress made her debut with Kedarnath and received applaud and appreciation from all corners. Next, she was seen in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba which gave her a box office blockbuster as well. Other than her acting, Sara has made a home in many hearts with her humility and kindness. During the promotions of her films, Sara Ali Khan proved that she has a heart made of gold.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Currently, she is shooting with Varun Dhawan for comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 remake. Recently, during an interaction, Sara was asked about her experience of working with Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan, she said, “Imtiaz sir is most nurturing director there is. He will make you feel exactly what your character is supposed to feel in that particular shot. He honestly puts you through it. David sir’s world is all about colours, vibe. It is just too different.”

Also read:

My day is incomplete without workout: Sara Ali Khan’s complete beauty and fitness routine

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan are 'on a break'. Here’s why

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page