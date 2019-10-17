Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan are 'on a break'. Here’s why

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan head for a split. Here’s why

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's relationship was all over the headlines till a week ago. And that's what has perturbed the rumoured couple a lot. So much so that the two have decided to go "on a break".

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that Kartik and Sara had been struggling to find time together because of their work schedules.

"According to a source close to the couple, both actors are on a career high, and despite their best efforts, given their hectic schedules, they are finding it difficult to snatch some 'we time' after they wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s #AajKal and moved on to different projects. Kartik has just wrapped up the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake and kicked off the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Next month, he flags off Dostana 2. Sara is currently filming Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan," the report said.

The universe had conspired to bring Kartik and Sara together after the latter she had a crush on the former on Koffee With Karan.

Imtiaz Ali cast them together in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. And love blossomed.

What also blossomed was constant voyeurism by paps and fans. Every appearance of theirs was put to scrutiny.

Kartik, on Sara’s birthday, had flown to Bangkok to spend some quality time with her and even shared a picture on his Instagram. While, Sara on the other hand, frequently visited Lucknow during Kartik’s shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The two were last seen together when Kartik held an umbrella for Sara. Paps had even started referring to Kartik as Sartik (pseudonym given to the couple).

Break or not, looks like fans will have to wait for the confirmation on the latest development.

