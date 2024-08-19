Sara Ali Khan misses Taimur on Raksha Bandhan as she celebrates festival with brothers Ibrahim, Jeh | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with family.

Like every year, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brothers at her father Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence in Mumbai. The Atrangi Re actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the celebration wherein she can be seen tying Rakhi to Ibrahim and Jeh Ali Khan. Apart from this, she also put out a post in the Stories section, where Sara wrote that she missed Taimur Ali Khan this year.

See the pics:

In the post shared in the Stories section, Sara wrote, ''Missed Tim and Inni and Saba Pataudi. But we tied each other your Rakhis!''. For the festivities, Sara opted for a yellow-coloured suit. In one of the pics, she can be seen making Jeh laugh as she tied him a Rakhi. In the pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a pink kurta pyjama and Jeh wore a blue kurta and white pyjama.

Fans reaction

Soon after Sara shared these pics, her Insta fam flooded the comment section. One user wrote, ''Jeh has a separate mood always.'' ''Cutest siblings ever,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''JEH is such a whole mood.'' Kareena Kapoor also reshared one of the pictures shared by Sara with a red heart emoji.

On the work front

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was seen in Kannan Iyer's directorial Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Emraan Hashmi. She is expected to feature in two more films in 2024 including Metro..In Dino, which also stars Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Rahul Bose and Konkana Sen Sharma and in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, also featuring Nimrat Kaur.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD to Angry Young Men: Films, web series releasing this week on OTT

Also Read: Stree 2: Who is the real Sarkata in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy film?