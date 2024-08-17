Stree 2: Who is the real Sarkata in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy film?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Stree 2 was released worldwide on August 15, 2024

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, is currently the hot topic among the moviegoers. With the positive word-of-mouth and mostly good reviews, the film is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. Stree 2 has already minted nearly Rs 100 crore in just two days of theatrical release and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark easily in its extended first weekend. People, who have watched the film have been surprised to see unexpected cameo of AKshay Kumar and as per the post-credit scene, it is confirmed that he will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the next edition of Stree 2.

Akshay's cameo and character of Sarkata have become one of the major highlights in the film. Several theories are doing rounds on the internet wherein people are speculating that the role of Sarkata was played by Akshay himself. Let us take a look at the real identity of Sarkata in Stree 2.

Who played Sarkata in Stree 2?

Firstly, Akshay didn't play the role of Sarkata in Stree 2. It is said that just like Munjya, Sarkata in Stree 2 is a work of visual effects. However, the story of Sarkata is a popular folklore in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, where the tale of a headless ghost has been told generation after generation. It is said that it is the spirit of a British soldier named WH Wardell. It is believed by the people of the town that it is a positive spirit, who guards Lansdowne.

Apart from this, in the climax of Stree 2 Bhaskar Sharma (played by Varun Dhawan) is shown discussing with Janaa (played by Abhishek Banerjee) about a new threat in New Delhi, a man who sucks blood from people's necks.

