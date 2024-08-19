Kalki 2898 AD to Angry Young Men: Films, web series releasing this week on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Films and web series releasing this week on OTT

Films and web shows releasing this week (August 19 to August 25): Despite three big films (Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa) running successfully in cinemas, movie and web show lovers eagerly wait for new OTT releases each week. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema, among others will be premiering new titles this week. We have listed down the names of the new titles, including films and web series, that will arrive on OTT platforms. Check it out.

Kalki 2898 AD

One of the biggest OTT releases of this week is Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. In the blockbuster film, Kamal Haasan is seen playing the lead antagonist and Disha Patani as the supporting villain. The film will arrive on Netflix on August 22 in Hindi and on Prime Video in other regional languages on the same date.

Raayan

Amazon Prime Video earlier this week announced the premiere date of Dhanush's latest directorial, Raayan. The actor-director also plays the lead and the film also stars SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Dushara Vijayan and Prakash Raj in key roles. The action crime film will arrive on the platform on August 23 in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and Hindi.

Angry Young Men

The docu-series, based on the life of iconic writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar aka Salim-Javed, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. The duo has worked together in over 20 films including Sholay, Deewar, and Seeta Aur Geeta, among others.

The Frog

Starring Kim Yoon-Seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si and Lee Jung-Eun in the lead roles, The Frog is a suspense thriller revolving around the story of people whose peaceful lives are upended and thrown into uncontrollable incidents due to a mysterious guest who arrives in the middle of summer. It will arrive on Netflix on August 23.

Tikdam

Starring Amit Sial, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aarohi Saud and Arisht Jain in key roles, the family drama flick will arrive on JioCinema on August 23, 2024. Tikdam tells the heartwarming story of family, love, and hope.