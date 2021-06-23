Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan is back with her 'Shayari' to spark a laugh riot on Internet

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained. From sharing 'Who's there?' videos to funny captions Sara is always there to give a laugh riot. On Wednesday, the actress shared few lovely pictures from a promotional photo shoot. Sara summed up her photoshoot experience in a hilarious yet cute poem which she likes to call Sara Ki Shayari.

In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen sporting white athleisure and having an intense look while posing with her hands on her head.. In her poem, Sara has listed down the steps that went into achieving the be-scared-of-me look in the most hilarious way.

She wrote, "White white, hold your core tight. Oh yes, and braid up for some height. Always smile bright but have your game face on for a fight. Swipe left for this sight."

Sara Ali Khan often shares little pieces of poetry from the diary of Sara Ki Shayari on her Instagram. Here are some of the best from her collection of Shayari's.

Sara is not just a poet but also a really good commentator. She also shares another genre of posts, titled Namaste Darshako, in which she shares funny videos doing commentary.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starter Atrangi Re. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai.

This is the first time Sara and Akshay are working with director Anand L. Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film "Raanjhanaa".

Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film is scheduled to release on August 6.