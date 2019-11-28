Sara Ali Khan politely dodges fans without any help of security. Internet hails her humility

Sara Ali Khan poses for selfies with fans

Sara Ali Khan is complete 'fans' actor'. She is chirpy, loving and down-to-earth, so much so that ever since her public debut with Koffee With Karan, the internet has been in love with her. Whether it's her fans or paps, she never forgets to greet people around her. On Tuesday evening, photographers caught Sara at the airport when she was posing for selfies with her fans. However, soon she was crowded with fans with smartphones waiting to click selfie with their favourite star. After posing with a couple of fans, she apologised to others and headed towards her car.

In the video, fans can be seen getting a bit closer to the actress. Sara was without any security or bodyguard but she managed all with her smile and politeness.

Social media users were all praise for the actress' humility but they didn't appreciate the way some people behaved at the airport.

''Omg what is wrong with people? No concept of personal space at all, especially the guy in blue who came too close and then the old man who was literally in her face with his cellphone,'' wrote a user. ''She's very polite towards fans , respect their wishes, she's really so good,'' commented another.

Sara returned from her New York vacation. The actress took some time off from Coolie No 1 shoot to chill out with her friends. She even shared photographs of her holiday on Instagram. Check them out below:

Sara penned an emotional note before returning back to the back. Sharing a couple of photos, she wrote, ''When people ask me why I’m going to New York compulsively or why I miss it obsessively, I just wish I could tell them it’s because I miss the part of me I always leave here...#whensaramissessara #cametosayhi #nevermoreme''.