Sanjay Dutt finally breaks silence on his UK visa rejection and getting replaced in Son of Sardaar 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who was slated to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, was replaced by another actor due to his UK visa rejection by the British government. His visa was reportedly cancelled due to his arrest in 1993 in relation to the possession of illegal weapons procured from the other accused. Following this incident, there were reports that he has been replaced in Son of Sardaar 2 by Ravi Kishan. Now, the actor has come forward and broken his silence over the issue.

What did he say?

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor said, ''I know one thing that the UK government didn’t do the right thing.'' He revealed that initially he was given the visa and all the payment was done. ''Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave the UK government all the papers and everything required,'' he added.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor also expressed his anger towards the British government and said, ''How come it took you one month to realise the laws? Anyway, who wants to go to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. So, I am not missing out on anything.'' Not only the Son of Sardaar 2 but his Housefull 5 is also reportedly affected due to the visa rejection.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) and was convicted later for possession of illegal weapons. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He finally completed his jail term in 2016.

Also Read: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Chandu Champion: List of movies and shows released on OTT on August 9