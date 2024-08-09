Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Chandu Champion: List of movies and shows released on OTT on August 9

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB OTT releases for August 9, 2024

OTT releases this weekend: Several movies and web shows are released on various OTT platforms on Friday, August 9, 2024. From sports drama Chandu Champion to suspense thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, we have listed down all the new titles that are released on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, JioCinema and ZEE5.

Chandu Champion

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the sports biopic revolves around the life of Murlikant Petkar, a young boy who aspired to win the Gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. The film also stars Palak Lalwani, Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. It is released on Amazon Prime Video.

Gyaarah Gyaarah

The fantasy thriller series stars Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa and Akash Dixit in the lead roles. The series is helmed by Umesh Bist and produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions. It is released on ZEE5.

Life Hill Gayi

Directed by Prem Mistry, the comedy-drama series features Divyendu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Vanshika Taparia, Vinay Pathak and many more. The series premiered on Friday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

One of the much-awaited film on OTT has landed on Netflix today, August 9, 2024. It is the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The new release also stars Sunny Kaushal.

Turbo

The Malayalam language action comedy flick stars Mammootty in the lead role with a supporting cast including Anjana Jayaprakash, Niranjana Anoop, Sunil, Raj B Shetty and Kabir Duhan Singh. Directed by Vysakh, the film premiered on SonyLIV.

Ghudchadi

The romantic comedy flick stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead and Aruna Irani, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar in supporting roles. It premiered on JioCinema on August 9.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to brother Sunny's film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, says 'whatey mazzedaar watch'

Also Read: Tanu Weds Manu 3: Anand L Rai confirms Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan-starrer