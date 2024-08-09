Tanu Weds Manu 3: Anand L Rai confirms Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu, starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead roles, is one of the most loved rom-com franchises in Hindi cinema. The first chapter of the franchise began in 2011 and became an instant hit. The second installment of Tanu Weds Manu came in 2015 and didn't disappoint the audience and was a smasher at the box office. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its third part and after nine years, Tanu Weds Manu's director Anand L Rai has shared the good news with the fans.

In a chat with News18 Showsha, Anad revealed that he 'definitely' has plans to take the franchise forward. ''Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three. The reason being, those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Kangana. Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself,'' he said.

The director further revealed that there were no plans to make a sequel to Tanu Weds Manu initially. ''With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we introduced a new character, Datto. These characters are all asking for a third part. The minute we have a great story—the story that Tanu, Manu, and Datto deserve—we’ll go for it,'' he added.

Talking about the type of story he is looking for Tanu Weds Manu 3, he further said, ''What I really search for is a unique man-woman relationship. The dynamics in Tanu Weds Manu were different from Raanjhanaa, just as Raanjhanaa was different from Atrangi Re, and Atrangi Re is very different from Haseen Dillruba. As a director and producer, I feel the need to explore a new love story each time. I search for a certain kind of edginess. In Tanu Weds Manu, I showed a girl who drinks and smokes, and as a director, I didn’t judge her—and that’s why my audience didn’t judge her.''

