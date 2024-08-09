Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to brother Sunny's film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, says 'whatey mazzedaar watch'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/INSTAGRAM Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is available to stream on Netflix.

Sunny Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer much-awaited film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is finally released on Netflix. Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal was among the first celebrities who reviewed the film and showered love on it. Taking to his Instagram handle in the Stories section, he called the film 'whatey mazzedaar watch'. ''Taking the twists, turn, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part.. whatey mazzedaar watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team, he wrote.

Sunny Kaushal also reshared Vicky's post and thanked his brother by posting a couple of red heart emojis. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered on the OTT platform in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.Recently, the team came to Delhi to promote their film.

While speaking to the media, Taapsee said, "The most difficult aspect was to fulfill the expectations of the audience. Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So, this time I got a chance for the correction. I approached Part Two ('Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba') with more confidence than I did with Part One (Haseen Dillruba). I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker, and edgier and the stakes are high."

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is clearly a one-time watch film. Moreover, those who have liked the first part should definitely give it a chance. The film deserves to be watched by its loyal viewers and at the point that this film ends, one can hope for a better film coming as its third part. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba really ends on an interesting note and knowing the writer, one can hope that she will return with better homework next time. However, at the moment, one can watch this film for Sunny Kaushal's performance, Taapsee Pannu's screen presence and Vikrant Massey's range. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba deserves 2.5 stars and is now available on Netflix.

