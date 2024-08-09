Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies to be screened for CJI and other judges of Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Laapata Ladies was released in cinemas in March this year.

Kiran Rao's latest directorial Laapataa Ladies will be screened for the Supreme Court judges, their families and officials of its registry. The critically acclaimed movie is based on the theme of gender equality. According to a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court, noted actor and producer Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, director of the movie, will also be present during the screening.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said.

According to the schedule, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, judges of the apex court along with their spouses will arrive for the screening of the movie. The film will be screened from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm. "The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie," it said.

About the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Box Office Performance

The film opened to a slow start on March 1. However, with positive word-of-mouth and good reviews from film critics, it managed to pick up the pace. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to just Rs 75 lakh and minted nearly Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend. It earned Rs 6.05 crore in its first week and the total box office collection of Laapataa Ladies after 50 days of theatrical release stood at Rs 17.31 crore, which are good numbers for a low-budget entertainer.

