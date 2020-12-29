Sangram Singh's Youtube channel hacked, wrestler urges government to take strict action

Image Source : TWITTER/SANGRAM SINGH Sangram Singh's Youtube channel hacked

After Farah Khan's Twitter handle and Vikrant Massey's Facebook profile, wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh announced that his Youtube Channel's was hacked and subsequently taken down. Sangram on Tuesday shared this information on his Twitter handle and urged the government to take strict action against those at fault. He also voiced concern over the privacy and security of innocent people of the country.

Through a video message, fitness coach Sangram Singh revealed he has lodged a police complaint and had also intimated cyber crime cell regarding the matter that left him in complete shock. Talking to India TV, Sangram said that the hacker did a LIVE session on 'cryptocurrency' and later deleted that video. Following which YouTube filed a policy violation case and took down his channel. The incident happened last evening (Monday) around 9pm.

"Hello, I urge our Minister of Law and Justice of India @rsprasad to take strict action on this and save a lot of innocent people from this conspiracy. There should be a strict law against all those who indulge in hacking as the country will only be able to progress when honest and innocent people are safe," the Wrestler tweeted in Hindi.

नमस्ते मैं हमारे कानून और सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री श्री @rsprasad जी से गुजारिश करूंगा कि इस पर एक्शन ले और ढेर सारे मासूम लोगों को इस षड्यंत्र से बचाएं और यह सब करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त सजा का कानून बनाया जाए, देश तभी आगे बढ़ेगा जब ईमानदार और निर्दोष लोग सुरक्षित रहेंगे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8UXT06aKIX — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) December 29, 2020

Besides earning national and international fame as a wrestler, Sangram Singh is also an actor, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and health guru. He has appeared in a number of reality television shows, such as Survivor India, and was a finalist of season seven of Bigg Boss in 2013 and many others.

In July 2015, he won the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship that was held in South Africa.He was also awarded the title of World's Best Wrestler by the World Wrestling Professionals. His YouTube channel motivates youth of our country to eat and stay healthy.