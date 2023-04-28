Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have a working birthday; plans to celebrate on the set of Citadel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who turned a year wiser on Friday (April 28) has seen many ups and downs in her career. The South superstar's latest release Shaakuntalam failed to weave its magic at the box office. But this did not let her fall and the actress on her birthday, planned to work rather ringing in celebrations. Samantha is currently busy shooting for Raj and DK's 'Citadel' in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing details about her working birthday, a source close to the actor said, "Samantha has had a choc-o-bloc couple of months with work commitments. Her birthday this year coincides with her Citadel schedule. She is shooting in Orccha in Madhya Pradesh for a 10-day schedule of the series, Samantha loves that it's a working birthday and she will be celebrating it on set, doing what she loves the most acting." ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles, gets uncomfortable as flashlights hurt her eyes; fans come out in support

Samantha recently attended the UK premiere of the international 'Citadel' created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Richard Madden. Samantha and Varun are a part of the Indian version of 'Citadel'. Sharing a few pictures from the event, she wrote. "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe."

Meanwhile, the actress was lately in the news for her medical condition as well as her ugly divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. She recently entertained the audience with her acting skills in 'Shaakuntalam', Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

It is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala. ALSO READ: Samantha shares photos from hospital after producer Chittibabu says 'her glamourous days are over'

Latest Entertainment News