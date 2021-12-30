Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds after Allu Arjun thanks her for Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the internet when she featured in a fiery and bold avatar in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'O Antava.' The song featured Samantha and Allu Arjun grooving to the music. It was the first time in the South actress' career that she has performed in an item song. Well, now we know that Allu Arjun was behind Samantha doing the song. Showering praises for Samantha, Allu said that even though the actress had numerous doubts regarding her performance, she went ahead with the song after his assurance.

Allu Arjun said, "Samantha garu, thank you so much for doing a song. I know on the set, how many doubts you had. Whether it’s right or not right. You know, I just told you one thing: ‘Trust me and do it.’ You didn’t even ask one question. Thank you so much for trusting us. You won my heart, you won my respect. And congratulations to you for (Oo Antava) being the number 1 song in the world."

To this, Samantha responded that she would always trust him. "And now I will always trust you @alluarjun."

However, a section of people wasn't happy with the song. They slammed 'O Antava' and demanded to ban the song for its controversial lyrics and visuals. It was being said that the song portrays men as lustful which has landed the song in trouble. Meanwhile, lyrics written by Chandra Bose, the song carries a bold message about how in general, men look at women.

Watch the song here:

Samantha's attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect to the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype. The song is sequenced towards the end of the first half of the film. Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Talking about the film, Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil among others. It deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'.