Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

'Pushpa: The Rise' is enjoying a remarkable run in its second week. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy and its Box Office numbers are the proof. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages. The film is not just enjoying a great run on the domestic market but also in the international box office. According to the Box office, "The collections of the film are just around 20% less than the first day business of the film and Mumbai circuit is actually better than the first day."

"Pushpa (Hindi) has around 60% of its business coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat. If we compare to a film like KGF then Gujarat is the plus as that film score heavily in Maharashtra but Gujarat was nothing like Pushpa. The second week so far is 15.50 crore nett and it should finish around the 20 crore nett mark which will mean a drop of just 25% from week one," the BO report added.

The film deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Although it attracted a few controversies with 'van scene' and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'oo antava', the film is still maintaining the pace.

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.