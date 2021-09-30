Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha Akkineni's absence at Naga Chaitanya's success party leaves ChaySam fans upset

Amidst rumours of separation between Tamil film superstars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, the Love Story actor on Thursday took to Instagram to post a group picture from the recent success bash for his film. He also added a heartfelt caption that read, "Team #lovestory! Thank you so much .. you guys have given me memories for a life time"

Take a look:

While the picture screamed happiness what was missing from it was his wife Samantha Akkineni. Fans were quite quick to notice her absence and bombarded the comments section with questions and crying, angry, heartbroken emojis. Fans wondered why Samantha wasn't there. One of the users wrote, "Where is @samantharuthprabhu sir?" The otheruser joked in Telugu that she must be the one who took the photograph.

The post indeed left fans heartbroken, some of them even requested Chay to post a picture with Samantha and end the rumours, once and for all.

This is not the first time when fans sensed that everything is not well between the couple. Earlier, a picture from the dinner that was hosted by Naga Chaitanya and his family for Aamir Khan also surfaced on the internet. The picture shows Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, sons Chaitanya and Akhil and Love Story director Sekhar Kammula, all cutting a cake with Aamir at their Hyderabad home. It was reported that Samantha did not attend the family dinner.

While in a recent interview with Film Companion, Chaitanya said he chooses to focus on his work amid it all. “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month."

"And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me," he added.

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds when Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts.

Also read: Love Story Twitter Review: Fans hail Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer as ‘Blockbuster’

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer the Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film Love Story hit the theatres on September 25. Sekhar Kammula directorial showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love.

Also read: Amid divorce reports from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni reacts to rumours of her relocating to Mumbai