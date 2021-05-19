Salman Khan shares emergency contact for COVID 19 patients who need oxygen concentrator

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday informed that he and his team have arranged for 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID 19 patients who need medical assistance in Mumbai. The actor also shared that these are free of cost and require no additional cost from the patients. Along with this, he gave an emergency contact number where one can reach out to get an oxygen concentrator and asked his fans to tag him on social media if they require the equipment.

"Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using," Khan captioned the post.

On the work front, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the pirated versions of the film is doing the rounds on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has filed an official complaint at the Cyber Cell for the same.

Meanwhile, the film has earned Rs 59, 920 at the Indian box office in its first weekend, reports IANS. While almost all of India watched the film digitally on a pay-per-view basis, the film did find big screen release in precisely three halls in the country -- in the state of Tripura, where theatres were open. The collection reflects the big screen haul of "Radhe" in these theatres over its four-day weekend since releasing on May 13.

The overall first weekend collection breaks this way, according to the website: "Radhe" collected Rs 10,432 on day one (Thursday, May 13). The collections rose to around Rs 22,518 on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday saw collections around Rs 13,485 each, which brought the four-day weekend collection to around Rs. 59,920. All figures, the website added, were approximate.

Salman Khan's Eid release "Radhe" is directed by Prabhudeva and co-stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.