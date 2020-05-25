Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSHERA Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares Eid special pic with actor for fans

Salman Khans bodyguard Shera had a surprise gift for the superstars fans on Monday, on the occasion of Eid. Shera took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman at the actors Panvel farmhouse. The photo has been clicked on the day of Eid.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account on Monday, Shera captioned: "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse since March. The actor went there with a few of his family members and friends and has stayed there all through the lockdown.

Meanwhile, on Eid this year, Salman couldn't keep his box office date with his fans by releasing a new film as he does every year, owing to the lockdown. To make up, he launched his grooming brand FRSH on Monday. He started off selling hand sanitisers as the first product.

