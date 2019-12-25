Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan opens about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Salman Khan is ruling the headlines these days for his just released film Dabangg 3. While the film is already a blockbuster at the box office, fans are now eagerly waiting for his next titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the other hand, there were reports that Salman was in talks with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film that also stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Although, the actors or the filmmaker have not confirmed the news, Salman recently broke his silence about the same.

During the promotions of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was quizzed about his film with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he had the wittiest answer to it. Salman said, “I think Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film which Nikhil will be directing and Sanjay will be acting in it.”

Fans were very excited when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan announced their collaboration earlier this year. They were supposed to join hands once again for Inshallah after 20 years but due to some reasons, the film got shelved. Even Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt was supposed to be a part of the film.

Post Inshallah getting shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he will still work with Alia Bhatt in his next film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was earlier supposed to have desi girl Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The film also has Ajay Devgn’s cameo and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. Gangubai Kothewali is said to be a biopic of the legendary brothel runner who changed the face of Mumbai’s Kamathipura.

