Salman Khan on Radhe: If lockdown continues, we might have to push the release

Salman Khan on Radhe Release: If lockdown continues, we might have to push the release

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been scheduled for release on Eid this year. However, recently Salman has hinted that the release date might get pushed due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases. During a Facebook live with veteran actor Kabir Bedi Salman said, "We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don't break the laws that the government has put on us then I think this will die off very soon and if it does then we will have Radhe in theatres on Eid."

"But if the citizens don't listen and these COVID cases continue to rise then it'0s not just the problem for theatre owners but also for the daily wage workers. It's going to be a really bad one like it was earlier," he added.

Salman further said that people must take this very seriously and see that "we've killed this coronavirus and we move on in our lives before it gets us all."

Last month Salman had released the official poster of the film along with it's release date. Sharing it on Instagram Salman wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine...."

The Prabhu Deva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. after the lockdown was lifted, the actors finished the remaining shoot by following strict safety regulations and completed the post-production work.

While many films moved to OTT release, Salman Khan decided to release Radhe in theaters. He had stated, "Sorry, it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners...It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.

In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatres to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid... God willing.