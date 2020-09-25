Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery: All the strength and wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for SP SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday. Fans and as well as his colleagues from the industry have been continuously praying for his good health. Superstar Salman Khan also shared a heartfelt post for the legendary singer on Thursday. He took to his Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery from "dil dewana hero prem." Salman tweeted, "Bala Subramaniam sir. All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir."

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

A statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, stated that the veteran singer is in a critical stage. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing Covid positive. According to the statement issued by the hospital, the veteran artiste is extremely critical.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the statement read.

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan had given the update that the legendary singer had tested Covid-19 negative. While on September 3, Charan had said that the veteran singer is stable and improving. Charan also said that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

Charan has been keeping Bala Subrahmanyam's fans updates about his health through several social media posts. Earlier, this month, he had shared a video revealing that his father was stable for the fourth continuous day.

