Salman Khan has a special announcement for fans on 55th birthday and it has 'Radhe' connection!

Just like every year, Salman Khan on the occasion of his 55th birthday saw the presence of his family at the celebration that took place at his Panvel farmhouse. However, the absence of close friends was felt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration will be muted due to the pandemic and the actor urged fans to follow Covid-19 norms. "This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be here (Panvel) and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties," said Salman.

"Hopefully, next year everything will go back to normal. I hope that everyone is happy, healthy and safe," the actor said. For those wondering, if the superstar made any special announcement, yes he did! Sharing deets about the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai,' Bhaijaan said, "It will be released at an appropriate time when everything will go back to normal. It will be released at a time when everyone will start going back to the theatres with little risk of virus."

"We will release Radhe on Eid if everything will go back to normal. But the movie is less important; the safety and health of moviegoers is the most important thing. The release of Radhe can wait," he said.

Like every year, Salman Khan's brand 'Being Human' bought huge discounts for people. Salman said that food, cloth, and the house is what people need and in such a situation of crisis, I am arranging clothes and food as much as possible.

While the celebration was a private affair, yet it saw presence of some very special and close people who reached the farm house. These include Ritesh Deshmukh, Sajid Nadiadwala, Baba Siddiqui, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sai Manjrekar, Suraj Pancholi and Nikitan Dhir.

Salman's 55th birthday is even more special as his sister Arpita's daughter Aayat will also turn a year old. Today both mama and bhanji will celebrate together.

Salman is also currently busy hosting the latest season of the Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen on the big screen in Prabhudheva directed Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shoot of the film was completed in October.