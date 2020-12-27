Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Down the memory lane with Dabangg superstar

Dabangg star Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday. Salman is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars of Bollywood. He is a role model to many aspiring actors. Today on this special occasion of his birthday, let's go down memory lane and witness some of the rare pictures of our superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was born into a prominent family of Bollywood on 27 December 1965 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. Salman is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

In a film career spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting.

Salman khan has launched many new faces in Bollywood including Nagma, Bhumika Chawla, Sneha Ullal, Katrina Kaif, Zareen Khan etc.

In addition to his acting career, Khan is a television presenter and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

Known as a fitness freak, Salman considers the day as incomplete without a proper workout. He even influenced Anil Kapoor to join him in his club and also trained Hrithik Roshan to gain a muscular body, which has millions of admirers. Even at the age of 48, the actor gives younger actors a run for money.

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. He also began shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, earlier this month.

We wish Salman Khan a happy birthday and may he continue to rule millions of hearts forever.