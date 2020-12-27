Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Wishes for Bhaijaan pour in from celebs & fans on social media

December 27 is not an ordinary day as it marks the birthday of superstar Salman Khan. The actor who has turned 55 this year is keeping the celebrations low-key this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman has impressed us with his films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No.1, Partner, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick among others is probably one of the most-taled about actors in the industry. Not only acting but the charity contributions that he keeps on indulging helps in making a place in everyone's heart. On his special day, not only fans but also his bodyguard Shera and celebs like Varun Dhawan, Gautam Gulati, Abbas Mustan, Urvashi Rautela and others poured in wishes for Bhaijaan.

Salman's bodyguard Shera alongside a picture wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man, who means world to me.......... My Maalik @beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."

Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, India TV, Rajat Sharma wished Salman and tweeted, "करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाले सलमान खान को जन्मदिन मुबारक. सुपर स्टार तो बहुत हुए पर सलमान जैसा बड़े दिलवाला और कोई नहीं. मेरे दोस्त की ये ज़िंदादिली क़ायम रहे, बेइंतहा शोहरत बरसे, नयी बुलंदियाँ मिलें, यही दुआ है. @BeingSalmanKhan."

Bina Kak wishes the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Salman .miss being with you today. Can't wait to have you back for more cooking sessions ÷desi style wishing everyone else also better, healthier n safe times ahead .stay blessed ..much love to all on his birthday."

Salman's co-star Bhagyashree wished him and wrote, "Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Always remain special!"

Abbas Mustan tweeted, "Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always.."

Urvashi tweeted, "I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir . We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan A very happy birthday. You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers of the film & tv industry by distributing crores of rupees. This gesture will always remain in their hearts. Loads of love & happiness."

Gautam wrote, ""Love you sir @beingsalmankhan Happy Birthday May god bless you with Good Health and Happiness always. You are the most beautiful man I have ever met in the industry who just likes to be there for people unconditionally and in return all you expect is a smile on their face. Thanks for motivating me and Millions of people out there, thanks for being You, Being Human."

Varun Dhawan wished the superstar and wrote, "Happy birthday bhai @beingsalmankhan."

Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted alongside a throwback picture, "Happy birthday to the most Amazing warm and kind hearted friend and brother. Wishing you happiness, success and good health always. BeingSalmanKhan #HBDSalmanKhan."

Meanwhile, check out how Salman's fans poured in their best wishes in the form of pictures, posters, songs, dialogues, emojis, etc:

On the work front, he will next be seen in Prabhudheva directed Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim The Final Truth. Apart from this, the actor also has Kick 2 in the pipeline. He is currently busy hosting the latest season of Bigg Boss 14.