Inside Ahil's 4th birthday celebration amid lockdown. See pictures

'Khan'daan celebrates Ahil's 4th birthday

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma turned four this Monday and the family made sure to celebrate the little one's birthday. It was an intimate celebration due to lockdown with few relatives in attendance. Ahil is the son of Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Loveyatri actor Ayush Sharma. Producer Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram to share glimpses of Ahil's birthday celebration.

Sharing the photos, Atul wrote, “#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma.”

In one picture, Ahil is seen feeding a piece of cake to mamu Salman Khan. Another picture show the tiny tot standing in front of his birthday cake with his father. His grandmother Salma Khan can also be seen in one of the photos. There is an adorable photo of Arpita Khan holding her daughter Ayat in her arms alongside sister Alvira.

It was a simple bash in comparison to earlier birthday parties thrown by the Khan family.

Salman and family are currently at their Panvel farmhouse. In a video shared by Arpita, Salman and Ahil are seen roaming around trees, looking for fruit. In case you missed the video, here you go:

Meanwhile, Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the industry who have been hit hard by the lockdown due to coronavirus. Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari confirmed that Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to extend a helping hand.