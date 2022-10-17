Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on why he is not on social media, says 'I couldn’t find an ID'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIFALIKHAN_ONLINE Saif Ali Khan speaks on not being on social media

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most prominent actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Parampara in 1993, and since then he has shown different facets of his versatility and appeared in several blockbuster films. The Nawab enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the finest looking actors in showbiz. Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is quite active on social media and often shares his glimpses. However, Saif has never been on social media, and fans have long wondered why. Recently, the actor finally spoke up about his absence on social media.

During a recent appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Saif stated that he tried to join social media but was unable to find an ID. There are already people that go by the name Saif Ali Khan. The actor further stated that, in his opinion, there is much tension on social media and that a lot of lying is required. Although he can lie, there is also the pressure of complimenting others when using social media. He says he is happy with the way he is right now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif recently appeared in the action-entertainer Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is written and directed by the duo Pushkar–Gayathri, and is adapted from their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film garnered rave reviews from critics but couldn't fare well at the box office.

Saif will next be seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. In the epic saga, the actor will portray the role of Raavan. The film is helmed by Om Raut. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, and the VFX and characterization are drawing a lot of criticism. Following outrage, the makers are reportedly making significant modifications. It is anticipated to be released in January 2023.

