Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza share heartwarming notes on their 9th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday marked his ninth wedding anniversary with 'Baiko' Genelia Dsouza by penning down a heartwarming note of the special occasion. The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a love-soaked picture featuring the duo. The photo-sees Deshmukh and Genelia dressed in traditional attires as the 'Dhamaal' actor rests his head on his wife's shoulder and takes a nap. The adorable picture sees the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' star smiling as her husband rests on her shoulder.

The 'Marjaavan' star captioned the post with an adorable note. He wrote, "This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired, Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."' Genelia also chimed into the comments section and wrote, " I Love You, (along with red heart emoticon)."

Not only him, but the actress also shared a beautiful post for her husband alongside a picture. The caption read, "Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you There is no me without you..

I’m totally madly, crazy in love you Happy Anniversary Love."

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in 2012. They are proud parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish, who was last seen in the 2020 Bollywood film 'Baaghi 3', has three movies in the pipeline -- 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Housefull 5' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji.'

-With ANI inputs