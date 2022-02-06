Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMEDNRA,HEMAMALINI RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Dharmendra says 'whole world is sad,' Hema Malini calls February 6 'a dark day'

Veteran actor Dharmendra mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar by sharing a social media post dedicated to the legendary singer on Sunday. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with the late legend. Even Hema Malini deeply grieved the loss of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini penned an emotional note in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. "Fev 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual," she tweeted.

Hema Malini feels fortunate to have worked with Lata Mangeshkar. "LataMangeshkar is such a big artist & personality. I've worked in 200 films and I'm lucky to have performed on the hit songs she sang. No one can sing like her, she was very special. Her passing away is very saddening," she said.

While for Dharmendra, the actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with the late legend. Along with the image, he tweeted, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji, pray for your soul be in peace."

Mangeshkar was very fond of both Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini. She shared a very cordial and special relationship with the family and has worked on several films with the veteran actor.

Over the years, Lata ji lent her voice for several hit songs featuring Dharmendra, which include, 'Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage', 'Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye', 'Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do', 'Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga', among many others. Hema Malini has featured in several iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar such as 'Tune O Rangeele', 'Na Jane Kya Hua', 'Mere Naseeb Mein', and 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan' among others

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral, they added. She passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites with full state honours will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park Mumbai.