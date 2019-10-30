Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcome fourth child

Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
Published on: October 30, 2019 11:09 IST
Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef have announced the birth of their fourth child, a boy. The singer took to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday and revealed the name of the baby as Renn Martin-Yosef.

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," Martin captioned the photo which featured him holding the little one in his arms with Yosef on his side.

Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido. #elbebéhanacido

The singer announced their pregnancy in September at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington DC with his family, where he was honoured for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropic efforts.

The couple also share 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino and 10-month-old daughter Lucia.

