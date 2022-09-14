Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities to be held at THIS 110-year-old venue in Delhi, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THERICHACHADHA Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the couple's wedding ceremony will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. Before getting on the wedding preparations the couple will be soon wrapping up their on-going shoot projects. Meanwhile, the location where Richa and Ali's pre-wedding festivities will begin has been revealed.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities will be held at this venue

One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is one India’s oldest club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Image Source : SOURCEDDelhi Gymkhana Club is where Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's pre-wedding festivities will take place

Image Source : SOURCEDDelhi Gymkhana Club is one of the high-profile clubs of India

Read: Taylor Swift enjoys massive fan following on Twitter & Instagram. Do you know who she follows back?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wrap up work commitments before the wedding

Richa Chadha is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series Mirzapur in Mumbai and Lucknow and will soon wrap up his part of the shoot. He will also be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial Khufiya, which is a spy thriller co-starring Tabu. Richa and Ali will be seen together in Fukrey 3 alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Meanwhile, for her wedding functions, Richa will fly down to Delhi on September 27, and Ali will join her shortly after, in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020.

Read: Milind Soman buys luxurious 4-BHK home in Mumbai's Prabhadevi at whopping amount; see pictures

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News