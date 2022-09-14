Taylor Swift enjoys massive fan following on Twitter & Instagram. Do you know who she follows back?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Do you know who popstar Taylor Swift follows on social media

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. Her Instagram and Twitter followers add up to more than 313 million, making her one of the top most followed celebrities on social media. Swift has more than 91.1 million followers on Twitter and over 222 million followers on Instagram. The pop star's millions of fans on social media have also made her one of the most influential celebrities. However, who Swift follows back on these social networking apps is quite an interesting piece of information that people would like to know.

Taylor Swift's career and accolades

Twitter and Instagram are the most popular social networking sites that not only celebrities use to connect directly with their fans, but marketers used to reach out to the audience via the celebrity. Swift's massive fan following is courtesy of her over fifteen years of a professional music career. The fact that most of her music is personal helps her connect with the fans on a deeper level. With over 200 million records sold worldwide, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Her concert tours are some of the highest-grossing in history. Moreover, she has as many as 11 Grammy Awards to her name. It is not surprising that Swift's popularity is not restrained by geography.

Taylor Swift's massive fan-following on social media

Swift is one of the most popular celebrities on social networking sites Instagram and Twitter. Fans love to know about her music updates and personal life through her Instagram. Her posts cross millions of likes within minutes. Apart from advertising her music on these apps, Swift also uses the power of her celebrity status to speak on the issues that matter. Swift interacts with her fans directly, sometimes sending out e-gifts and even invites for a more personalised experience.

Who Taylor Swift follows back on social media?

Interestingly, despite enjoying massive popularity on social media, Taylor Swift follows back no one from her Instagram or Twitter handles. In an interview with UK's Capital FM radio station, Swift elaborated on her decision to not follow anyone on Instagram. The Shake It Off singer explained that she was tired of people making judgments about her life based on whose post she did or didn't "like," or whose post she did or didn't comment on.

