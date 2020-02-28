Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April. According to the actors' spokesperson, the two have even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai. "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson said.

Ali and Richa have been dating for four years. The couple met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends since then. In 2015, they started dating each other and then in 2017, they made their relationship public.

Earlier, reports in HT claimed that the actors are planning for an intimate wedding affair. The source told the publication, "After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception."

It is also said Ali fazala nd Richa Chadha will be hosting three wedding receptions like all other star couples. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

Meanwhile, talking about their work, fans can't wait to see Ali Fazal in the sequel of his Amazo's highly successful Mirzapur series. Richa Chadha was recently seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in Panga.

