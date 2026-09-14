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Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Congress edges ahead of BJP 14-12 in close contest

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Updated:

Congress is ahead of BJP as it took early leads in Pali Municipal Corporation Corporation election. The Congress is contesting 59 wards in Pali Municipal Corporation, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 64 wards.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Pali:

.Congress is taking a narrow 12-11 lead over BJP in Pali Municipal Corporation in a neck-and-neck contest. Amid tight security, counting of votes for Pali Municipal Corporation Elections started at 8 am. The local body elections in Pali Municipal Corporation with 65 wards was held in the second phase on September 11. As per the updates from the EC, voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

Pali Municipal Corporation has 65 wards and 1.81 lakh voters. Pali recorded voter turnout of 70.94% this time. The Congress is contesting on 59 wards in Pali Municipal Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 64 wards. On the other hand, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with 150 wards, is the largest civic body going to polls in the second phase. It has 24.33 lakh voters and 2,256 polling booths, with 723 candidates in the fray in the state capital. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards and 7.12 lakh voters, while Kota Municipal Corporation also has 100 wards and 8.26 lakh voters. Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.38 lakh voters, Udaipur Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.16 lakh voters. The polling to Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies are being held in two phases. These comprise 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2019

  • Total Wards: 65
  • BJP: 29
  • Congress: 22
  • Independents: 14

In 2019, the BJP fought on 54 wards and won 29 wards with vote share of 42.82% vote share. The Congress fought on 49 wards, won 22 wards with vote share of 38.62%

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 9:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress takes a narrow 12-11 lead over BJP

    Congress takes a narrow 12-11 lead over BJP in Pali Municipal Corporation in a neck-and-neck contest.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP takes the lead in Pali Municipal Corporation

    BJP takes the lead in Pali Municipal Corporation in a neck-and-neck contest with Congress.

    Pali Nagar Nigam: 23/65

    BJP: 11

    Congress: 10

    Independents: 02

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress takes an early 6-4 lead over BJP in Pali Municipal Corporation.

    Pali Nagar Nigam Election Results 2026: 11/65

    Congress: 06

    BJP: 04

    Independents: 01

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress is leading in five wards

    Congress is leading in five wards, the BJP is just behind in three wards and an independent candidate is leading in one ward. 

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP and Congress take early leads

    BJP and Congress take early leads in Pali Municipal Corporation, with both parties leading in two wards each.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for Pali Municipal Corporation Election began on Monday (September 14), with results expected later in the day. The early trends will start emerging soon. The counting of votes is being held for 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), with 10,245 councillor seats at stake and around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check the voter turnout of all 10 Municipal Corporations

    • Jaipur: 63.55%

    • Ajmer: 65.48%

    • Alwar: 65.72%

    • Bharatpur: 73.68%

    • Bhilwara: 63.84%

    • Bikaner: 69.04%

    • Jodhpur: 71.95%

    • Kota : 67.66%

    • Pali: 70.94%

    • Udaipur: 69.77%

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check voter turnout in first phase of polling

    The voter turnout stood at 76.41 per cent in the first phase of polling in 162 urban local bodies, while, the second-phase polling was held in Rajasthan for six Municipal Corporations, 24 Municipal Councils and 117 municipalities.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of polls

    As per the schedule of the EC, the second phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections were held on Friday, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,758 polling booths for 4,774 wards in the second phase. The voting for 147 urban local bodies -- six municipal corporations, 24 municipal councils and 117 municipalities – were held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase.

     

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Polling for all 309 urban local bodies held in two phases

    As per the updates from the EC officials, 57,52,278 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling stations across the 162 civic bodies. Polling for all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11. Counting of votes for councillor posts will be held on September 14.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    List of BJP candidates for Pali Municipal Corporation Election

     

    Ward 1

    Sharda Bohra

    General

    Ward 2

    Manwendra Singh Bhati

    General

    Ward 3

    Tej Singh Chauhan

    OBC

    Ward 4

    Arwinda

    General

    Ward 5

    Mul Singh Bhati

    General

    Ward 6

    Naresh

    General

    Ward 7

    Pani Devi

    OBC (Woman)

    Ward 8

    Hetal

    General (Woman)

    Ward 9

    Shri Mati Rajni

    SC (Woman)

    Ward 10

    Ramadyal

    General

    Ward 11

    Sumitra

    General (Woman)

    Ward 12

    Balwir

    General

    Ward 13

    Yogendra Varma

    General

    Ward 14

    Priyanka Sharma

    General

    Ward 15

    Lalit Pritmani

    General

    Ward 16

    Kaushalya Devi Gahlot

    OBC (Woman)

    Ward 17

    Lal Puri

    General

    Ward 18

    Sharda Gaur

    General (Woman)

    Ward 19

    Durgaram

    OBC

    Ward 20

    Madhuram

    OBC

    Ward 21

    Navin Vagoriya

    SC

    Ward 22

    Anisha

    General (Woman)

    Ward 23

    Khushbu Lodha

    General (Woman)

    Ward 24

    Sultan Singh

    General

    Ward 25

    Shankar Lal

    OBC

    Ward 26

    Shivaprakash Prajapat

    OBC

    Ward 27

    Narpat Ram

    SC

    Ward 28

    Ghanashyam

    General

    Ward 29

    Sultana Bano

    General (Woman)

    Ward 30

    Sunita

    General (Woman)

    Ward 31

    Kamlesh Soni

    General

    Ward 32

    Purnima

    General

    Ward 33

    Namita Bubkiya

    General

    Ward 34

    Priti Sancheti

    General

    Ward 35

    Shahina Bano

    OBC (Woman)

    Ward 36

    Sher Mohammad

    General

    Ward 37

    Mo Javed

    General

    Ward 38

    Naynashri Jain

    General (Woman)

    Ward 39

    Piyush

    OBC

    Ward 40

    Navartan Kanvar

    General (Woman)

    Ward 41

    Lumba Ram Chaudhri

    General

    Ward 42

    Naresh Panvar

    SC

    Ward 43

    Anju Chaudhri

    General (Woman)

    Ward 44

    Kamlesh Kumar

    General

    Ward 45

    Lalit Sharma

    OBC

    Ward 46

    Dinesh Kumar

    OBC

    Ward 47

    Vikram Pal Singh

    General

    Ward 49

    Kelam

    General (Woman)

    Ward 50

    Priyanka Jor

    SC (Woman)

    Ward 51

    Jashoda

    SC

    Ward 52

    Rahul Malwiy

    OBC

    Ward 53

    Jaman Das Vaishnav

    General

    Ward 54

    Madhu Panvar

    General (Woman)

    Ward 55

    Jogendra Singh

    General

    Ward 56

    Mukesh Goswami

    General

    Ward 57

    Lakshmi Sahu

    OBC (Woman)

    Ward 58

    Sundar

    SC (Woman)

    Ward 59

    Munni Devi

    General (Woman)

    Ward 60

    Gayatri Devi

    General (Woman)

    Ward 61

    Padam Singh

    General

    Ward 62

    Ganpat Lal

    SC

    Ward 63

    Umesh

    General

    Ward 64

    Chhagan Lal

    SC

    Ward 65

    Manish

    ST

     

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Amid tight security, the counting of votes is going to being at 8 am for Pali Municipal Corporation. A heavy police deployment has been made outside the counting centres.

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Municipal Corporation Election Results Rajasthan Local Body Polls Pali
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