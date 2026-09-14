Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Congress edges ahead of BJP 14-12 in close contest

Pali:

.Congress is taking a narrow 12-11 lead over BJP in Pali Municipal Corporation in a neck-and-neck contest. Amid tight security, counting of votes for Pali Municipal Corporation Elections started at 8 am. The local body elections in Pali Municipal Corporation with 65 wards was held in the second phase on September 11. As per the updates from the EC, voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

Pali Municipal Corporation has 65 wards and 1.81 lakh voters. Pali recorded voter turnout of 70.94% this time. The Congress is contesting on 59 wards in Pali Municipal Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 64 wards. On the other hand, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with 150 wards, is the largest civic body going to polls in the second phase. It has 24.33 lakh voters and 2,256 polling booths, with 723 candidates in the fray in the state capital. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards and 7.12 lakh voters, while Kota Municipal Corporation also has 100 wards and 8.26 lakh voters. Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.38 lakh voters, Udaipur Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.16 lakh voters. The polling to Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies are being held in two phases. These comprise 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2019

Total Wards: 65

BJP: 29

Congress: 22

Independents: 14

In 2019, the BJP fought on 54 wards and won 29 wards with vote share of 42.82% vote share. The Congress fought on 49 wards, won 22 wards with vote share of 38.62%

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