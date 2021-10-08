Raveena Tandon takes a sharp jibe at Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case: Shameful politics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Raveena Tandon takes a sharp jibe at Aryan Khan's arrest

'Heartbreaking,' said Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon as she took a sharp jibe at superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case. Her post came after actors like Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty and others extended support to the star kid. She said that it is 'shameful politics.' While Raveena did not name Aryan Khan in her tweet, it was evident that she was talking about him and claimed that his future is on line.

Raveena tweeted, "Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking."

On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared an open letter for Aryan Khan, who was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship on October 3. The star penned a heart-warming note where he said that "God gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

He wrote, "My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

The star added: "You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love."

"Allow yourself to burn, but just enough...Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience."

He said "one can grow better with them all".

"I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, it's gonna make sense."

Hrithik concluded: "Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man."

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. On October 7, the Mumbai magistrate's court sent him, besides 7 others accused to 14 days judicial custody.

