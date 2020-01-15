Image Source : TWITTER Raveena Tandon: Sensuality not about shedding clothes

Actress Raveena Tandon says sensuality is not about shedding your clothes, but about how one carries it off. "Sensuality is not about shedding your clothes. You can be sensuous in whatever you wear. It's all about how the outfit is designed and how you carry it off," Raveena said.

Talking about films, she said: "A lot of movies have been offered to me, but very few are the kind I would want to do."

On balancing her time between family and work, the actress said: "I used to FaceTime my kids and teach them when I was not around."

Raveena said she is not a fitness freak."I'm a very lazy person and I go to the gym when I feel like it. There's no regime I have."

Talking about her food habits, Raveena shared that she does not enjoy sweets and likes to opt for vegetarian food. She also revealed that she enjoys travelling and is more keen on jungles and wildlife rather than lazing around on the beach.

The actress opened up about views when she appeared in chat show "Not Just Supper Stars" along with designer Rocky S. The show is aired in India on Zee Cafe.