Rashmika Mandanna cried because of Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason | Find out

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her big Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye, is now gearing up for her next Hindi film with Ranbir Kapoor. The pair are set to share the screen for the first time. A couple of BTS pictures from their sets have surfaced on the internet, which has piqued the interest of fans. Recently, during a media interaction, the South sensation revealed that during the shoot, Ranbir Kapoor once made her cry.

Before you draw any conclusions, the Shamshera actor didn't play any pranks on her, but he brought her delicious food that made the actress cry. Speaking to Mashable India, Rashika said, "When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining about my breakfast ki ‘itna boring tha’, and how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good.’ He is like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa. We are not. We are aam aadmi."

Speaking about the film, Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of Kabir Singh fame. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The Hindi-language crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was roped in as the female lead, which is now played by Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to be released on August 11, 2023.

Apart from Animal, Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule soon, starring Allu Arjun. Also, the actress has been speculated to be seen sharing the screen with Jr. NTR in his next upcoming film, NTR30. Directed by Koratala Siva, NTR30 will mark the actor's 30th movie in the industry.

