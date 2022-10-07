After BB16, Kili Paul graces Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, grooves to 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' with Madhuri Dixit

Follow us on Image Source : JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA 10 Kili Paul and Madhuri Dixit

After Bigg Boss 16, Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul, who is popular for lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi Bollywood songs is all set to be seen on the television show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10" as a special guest. He will be entertaining the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his dance moves on the Bollywood tracks. The internet sensation will be shaking legs with Madhuri and singing her famous track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' from the 1994 film 'Anjaam'.

He shares his experience of performing on the dance reality show and says: "Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I'm thrilled to have joined 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I'm hooked on its culture and Bollywood. "Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I'm making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi for giving me a warm welcome," he added. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani & Gauahar Khan slam Manya Singh for demeaning Sreejita De; 'Don't come on TV'

Kili Paul in Bigg Boss 16

The social media sensation recently entered Salman Khan hosted show in a filmy style and added more drama to the episode. Surprising the contestants, Kili Paul grooved to the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast from the 1994 film Mohra. Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik gave Paul a warm welcome. The duo also danced together.

As Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were asked to make Reels by collaborating with other contestants in the house. They were also assigned managers to help with the competition. Just when the task started, Paul entered the house and he then dances with dancing with Rozik and MC Stan. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot brutally trolled for asking Abdu Rozik about his family members' height

Latest Entertainment News