Friday, October 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Kanika Mann birthday: Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia & other celebs pour heartfelt wishes

Kanika Mann birthday: Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia & other celebs pour heartfelt wishes

The Roohaniyat actress, Kanika Mann is celebrating her 28th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from the whole Telly Town. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2022 20:19 IST
Kanika Mann gets heartfelt birthday wishes from celebs
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKAMANN Kanika Mann gets heartfelt birthday wishes from celebs

Kanika Mann, who rose to prominence with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is one of the most followed Television celebs. The actress has carved a place for herself with her candid nature. Kanika amasses a massive fan following on social media. She recently appeared on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and made it to the semi-finals. She garnered a lot of love for her daring side on the show. The Roohaniyat actress turns a year older today as she celebrates her 28th birthday. On the occasion, several celebs have taken to their social media to wish the actress. 

On Friday, Kanika took to her Instagram account and shared a video of cake-cutting as she celebrated her birthday with a few kids. In the video, kids can be seen singing a birthday song for the actress as she cuts cake. 

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani and Kanika share a very close bond. The two play the lead actors in Roohaniyat. Arjun shared a video with Kanika and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @officialkanikamann .. wishing you lots and lots of love and #roohaniyat in your life .. stay as mad as you are and have a blast . Sorry can’t make it for your bash but will see you soon .."

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann share a genuine connection. The friends always stood by each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Mohit shared a picture with her and wrote, "Happy Birthday Maan Saab. Have a great one. Will miss the party tonight but will make it up for sure."

India Tv - Mohit Malik's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITMALIKMohit Malik's Instagram story

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia took to his social media and shared a cute boomerang with the actress. He wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Kanika! Have an awesome one!! Lots of love and best wishes! Keep smiling, keep shining, always love ya."

Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated; Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated; Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu set to make his music video debut

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu set to make his music video debut

 Arjun Bijlani drops a HINT on ‘Roohaniyat’ Season 3, says ‘I think audiences are in..’

 Arjun Bijlani drops a HINT on ‘Roohaniyat’ Season 3, says ‘I think audiences are in..’

Kanika Mann trolled for flaunting her bare back in saree, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

Kanika Mann trolled for flaunting her bare back in saree, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

India Tv - Rajiv Adatia's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIV ADATIARajiv Adatia's Instagram story

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 fame, Pratik Sehajpal, also took to social media to wish Kanika. He shared a fun video from their shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sharing the video, Pratik wrote, "Happy birthday @officialkanikamann."

India Tv - Pratik Sehajpal's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK SEHAJPALPratik Sehajpal's Instagram story

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande shared a video of Kanika in which she can be seen sleeping. Sharing this video, she wrote, "Happy birthday cute si ladki @offcialkanikamann Nap queen."

India Tv - Chetna Pande's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETNA PANDEChetna Pande's Instagram story

Apart from these, several other celebs also took to social media to wish the actress. 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News