Who was Lee Sang Bo? South Korean actor cleared of drug charges dies at 45

New Delhi:

Actor Lee Sang Bo of South Korea has passed away at the age of 45 after being found at his residence. His death has been confirmed by the police, who are investigating the cause of death. It has been confirmed that the actor was found by a family member at his residence in Pyeongtaek on 27 March.

Shortly after the body was found, the police were alerted to the scene. It has been confirmed that there are no signs of foul play at the scene of the death. It has also been confirmed that the funeral of the late actor is to be held in the coming days at a local funeral home.

Everything about the Korean actor

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-bo started his acting career in 2006 in the television drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-su. Throughout the course of almost two decades, he established himself in the Korean entertainment industry, starring in several television dramas such as Bad Love, Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, the latter being one of the biggest roles he has had so far.

In recent years, the actor has been working hard to revive his acting career, which was heavily affected by the controversy surrounding him. In 2022, he was investigated for the use of illicit drugs, an issue that was widely reported in the media.

However, it was later established that the drugs he had ingested were antidepressant medication, and the case was dropped due to lack of evidence. The actor had been taking medication for personal tragedies, including the death of some of his family members. He has, however, returned to the acting scene, starring in the KBS drama The Elegant Empire, indicating the start of the actor's comeback.

Industry watchers say that Lee was also active on social media until recently, but his accounts have since been cleared following the news of his death. His death has elicited a number of condolences from fans and fellow artists, which is a testament to his resilience and contributions to television dramas over the years. Lee's death occurs at a time when there are concerns about the welfare of artists in South Korea's highly competitive entertainment industry.

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