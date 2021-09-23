Raqesh Bapat on ex-wife Ridhi Dogra defending him, says 'I knew she would have my back'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NUSRAT_ZMN Raqesh Bapat on ex-wife Ridhi Dogra defending him

Actor Raqesh Bapat has been one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. His name was frequently connected with actress Shamita Shetty. The duo confessed that they were more than friends on the show. While many attacked Raqesh for not putting forward his views in the controversial reality show, his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra defended him every time it was required. Now, reacting to the support, Raqesh said that she always knew that Ridhi will have his back.

Raqesh Bapat told Bollywood Bubble, "I always knew that she would have my back. We have always done that for each other, whether we were married or not married. I think nothing changes with that. I would have done the same if she was in the Bigg Boss house. I really appreciate that and I like that she did that. I cherish that in my heart for sure."

Raqesh had made headlines in 2019 when he and his then-wife Ridhi Dogra had announced their separation. The couple had met on the sets of their show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and soon fell in love. They tied the knot in 2011 and decided to call it quits after seven years.

Now, Raqesh has moved on and has apparently found love again in Shamita Shetty. The actor has confirmed to have romantic feelings for Shamita and said that ‘it was quite evident' on the show. He also said that they are still getting to know each other and are not in a relationship yet.

"Obviously, it’s a little more than just friends. It was quite evident in the show. Yes, she is special, she is somebody I really like to spend time with, to talk to, to communicate with," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT' on September 18, marking a victorious end to her stay at the 'house' hosted by Karan Johar. Agarwal's name was announced by Gauahar Khan, actress and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner, leading Johar to exclaim "Woman power zindabad".