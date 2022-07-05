Ranveer Singh introduces himself as Deepika Padukone's husband, internet says 'she is lucky to have you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Image of celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never stop short of setting couple goals. A video is now going viral in which Ranveer addressed the crowd and introduced himself as 'Deepika Padukone's husband'. The video from the gathering is getting praise from many on social media. Netizens are pointing out that Ranveer's pride in associating himself as Deepika's husband is real. many commented that she is lucky to have him.

Ranveer says he is 'Deepika's husband'

Ranveer proved to be the ideal husband once again. At an event that he attended with Deepika, he says from the podium, "Of course I need no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone's husband." Deepika can't help but smile at this assertion from Ranveer and the crowd erupts in a loud cheer. Take a look at the viral video here.

Fans react to the loving video

Social media was all hearts for Ranveer's claim that he is Deepika's husband. Many said that she was lucky to have a supportive husband like him. One Twitter user commented, "This man. Very rare to find men like this. They are lucky to have you (sic)." Another one commented, "Very rare to find this kind of husband....he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife...n also to be called by wife's name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful (sic)."

Ranveer and Deepika attend concert in USA

In May, Deepika was at Cannes where she was one of the jury members. At that time, Ranveer had visited her and spent some quality time with the actress at the French Riviera. Recently, the couple attended a concert in the US by singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan. Deepika and Ranveer along with the actress' mum, sister Anisha and her father attended Mahadevan's concert in San Jose, California.

