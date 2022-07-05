From AR Rahman to Daler Mehndi, know the man behind blockbuster shows of these stars

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the man behind blockbuster shows of Bollywood stars- Rajendra Singh Paha

Bollywood stars gathered in Abu Dhabi on June 3, 2022, for IIFA. After a gap of two years due to Covid-19, the biggest award show in Hindi cinema happened in a grand way. Along with the audience, there was a lot of enthusiasm about it among the stars themselves. However, do you know the person who played the key role in embodying IIFA 2022 by staying behind the scenes?

It is Rajender Singh Pahl, who is the CEO of Star Promotion Inc. He also did Amitabh Bachchan's famous 'Unforgettable Tour' in America. He has also organized 'Slam! The Tour' of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajendra Singh Pahal has also organized many high-profile music concerts in America. He recently organized the music concert for the top 4 contestants of Indian Idol 12- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish.

The list does not end here. He has also organized the live concert of A.R. Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Ghazal maestro late Jagjit Singh, Daler Mehndi, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Shaan, Abhijit, and Richa Sharma.

Pahl says, "Singers earn their major income by performing at concerts. That is how they earn their name and fame by coming on the front stage. Even Bollywood doesn't pay singers a good income. I feel when a singer rocks on stage and make the event successful, they get more opportunities and are recommended for more events. This is how singers get success. They are somehow totally dependent on event organizers. I feel during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, singers suffered a major loss".

Pahl also revealed that he's glad to share a friendly and healthy relationship with stars like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and also Sonu Sood. He says, "From the investments to appointing a Bollywood star, it is almost similar. We as professionals aim to treat our audience. But being the bridge between the stars and the fans, we take the responsibility to make them meet each other in their cities and areas. We cut down the barriers and help them to see their stars performing LIVE."