Randeep Hooda wishes parents on their Golden Jubilee, calls them '#couplegoals'

Bollywood Actor Randeep Hooda took to social media on Thursday to wish his parents Ranbir Singh and Asha Hooda on their 50th wedding anniversary. The actor also expressed regret for not being able to celebrate the special day together amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing a photograph with his parents, Randeep wrote on Instagram: "A Golden Jubilee to my beautiful mummy and papa !! @hooda_asha #RanbirSinghHooda. 50th Marriage Anniversary is something #couplegoals. Can't thank you enough for having us and raising us with love, understanding and patience (I know we have tested that again and again). Wish we could have all been together."

Randeep Hooda is one of the recent celebrities who came forward to help people in the time of COVID 19 crisis and spread awareness about the pandemic. At a time when the country was facing an oxygen shortage, the actor took to Instagram sharing a video urging all to donate for oxygen concentrators to help those in need and save lives.

Recently, the actor has been removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation''s environmental treaty, following the controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

On the professional front, Randeep's latest release is the digitally released film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". In the Prabhudeva directorial, he features alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

The actor is all set to feature in the upcoming web series "Inspector Avinash", where he will be seen alongside Urvashi Rautela. He also stars in the film "Unfair & Lovely" with Ileana D'Cruz.

